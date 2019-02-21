LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Calcutta University BA, BSc Result 2018 Declared @wbresults.nic.in. How to Check

Calcutta University declared the B.A, B.Sc Part I and Semester I result 2018 on its official website at wbresults.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
Calcutta University BA, BSc Result 2018 Declared @wbresults.nic.in. How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Calcutta University Result 2018 | Calcutta University has announced its B.A, B.Sc Part I and Semester I result 2018 on Thursday (February 21). Calcutta University declared the B.A, B.Sc Part I and Semester I result 2018 on its official website at wbresults.nic.in.

Calcutta University students who had sat for B.A, B.Sc Part I and Semester I examination can now check their result by putting correct credentials.

How to Check Calcutta University B.A, B.Sc Part I and Semester I Result 2018

Step 1. Visit the official website of Calcutta University at wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the tab that says ‘BA, B.Sc (part I) Hons., Gen & Major Exam 2018 Result or B.A / B.Sc Semester - I ( Honours / General / Honours) Exam Result 2018’

Step 3. The website will redirect you to a new page

Step 4. Fill in your roll number, then click on submit.

Step 5. Your Calcutta University B.A, B.Sc Result 2018 will now be displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a print-out of it for further reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
