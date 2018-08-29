English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Calcutta University BA/BSc Part-I (Hons) Revised Exam Schedule out at caluniv.ac.in, Check Now
As per reports, the exams were postponed as the exam date - 28th August, coincided with the Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad Foundation Day. Candidates who were to appear for the same can check the official notification released by the Calcutta University.
Representative image.
Loading...
Calcutta University BA/BSc Part-I (Hons) Revised Exam Schedule has been released by the University of Calcutta on its official website - caluniv.ac.in, as per which, the examination that were scheduled to be held on 28th August 2018, have been rescheduled and will be organized from 29th August to 6th September 2018. Candidates can refer to the revised examination schedule for the BA and BSc Part-I (Hons) programme here:
ANTA – Batch 1 – 6th September 2018
BOTA – Batch 7 – 29th August 2018
CEMA – Batch 6 – 29th August 2018
CMSA – Batch 1 – 6th September 2018
ELTA – Batch 4 – 1st September 2018
GELA – Batch 1 – 30th August 2018
JORA– Batch 1 – 4th September 2018
MCBA– Batch 1 – 30th August 2018
PHSA– Batch 6 – 1st September 2018
PHYA– Batch 1 – 6th September 2018
PSYA– Batch 7 – 30th August 2018
ZOOA – Batch 7 – 30th August 2018
As per reports, the exams were postponed as the exam date - 28th August, coincided with the Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad Foundation Day. Candidates who were to appear for the same can check the official notification released by the Calcutta University at the url given below:
http://www.caluniv.ac.in/news/COE-27-8-18.pdf
ANTA – Batch 1 – 6th September 2018
BOTA – Batch 7 – 29th August 2018
CEMA – Batch 6 – 29th August 2018
CMSA – Batch 1 – 6th September 2018
ELTA – Batch 4 – 1st September 2018
GELA – Batch 1 – 30th August 2018
JORA– Batch 1 – 4th September 2018
MCBA– Batch 1 – 30th August 2018
PHSA– Batch 6 – 1st September 2018
PHYA– Batch 1 – 6th September 2018
PSYA– Batch 7 – 30th August 2018
ZOOA – Batch 7 – 30th August 2018
As per reports, the exams were postponed as the exam date - 28th August, coincided with the Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad Foundation Day. Candidates who were to appear for the same can check the official notification released by the Calcutta University at the url given below:
http://www.caluniv.ac.in/news/COE-27-8-18.pdf
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Angry Esha Deol Walks Out of LFW After Being Interrupted by Organisers
- CPL 2018: Tahir and Tanvir Star as Warriors Beat Patriots in Last Over Thriller
- Poco F1 to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy
- Rent a ‘Boyfriend’ to Cure Depression? Mumbai Entrepreneur’s New App Raises Serious Questions
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...