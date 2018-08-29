GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Calcutta University BA/BSc Part-I (Hons) Revised Exam Schedule out at caluniv.ac.in, Check Now

As per reports, the exams were postponed as the exam date - 28th August, coincided with the Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad Foundation Day. Candidates who were to appear for the same can check the official notification released by the Calcutta University.

Updated:August 29, 2018, 2:54 PM IST
Calcutta University BA/BSc Part-I (Hons) Revised Exam Schedule out at caluniv.ac.in, Check Now
Representative image.
Calcutta University BA/BSc Part-I (Hons) Revised Exam Schedule has been released by the University of Calcutta on its official website - caluniv.ac.in, as per which, the examination that were scheduled to be held on 28th August 2018, have been rescheduled and will be organized from 29th August to 6th September 2018. Candidates can refer to the revised examination schedule for the BA and BSc Part-I (Hons) programme here:

ANTA – Batch 1 – 6th September 2018
BOTA – Batch 7 – 29th August 2018

CEMA – Batch 6 – 29th August 2018

CMSA – Batch 1 – 6th September 2018

ELTA – Batch 4 – 1st September 2018

GELA – Batch 1 – 30th August 2018

JORA– Batch 1 – 4th September 2018

MCBA– Batch 1 – 30th August 2018

PHSA– Batch 6 – 1st September 2018

PHYA– Batch 1 – 6th September 2018

PSYA– Batch 7 – 30th August 2018

ZOOA – Batch 7 – 30th August 2018

http://www.caluniv.ac.in/news/COE-27-8-18.pdf
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
