Calcutta University BA/BSc Part-I (Hons) Revised Exam Schedule out at caluniv.ac.in, Check Now

Calcutta University BA/BSc Part-I (Hons) Revised Exam Schedule has been released by the University of Calcutta on its official website - caluniv.ac.in , as per which, the examination that were scheduled to be held on 28th August 2018, have been rescheduled and will be organized from 29th August to 6th September 2018. Candidates can refer to the revised examination schedule for the BA and BSc Part-I (Hons) programme here:ANTA – Batch 1 – 6th September 2018BOTA – Batch 7 – 29th August 2018CEMA – Batch 6 – 29th August 2018CMSA – Batch 1 – 6th September 2018ELTA – Batch 4 – 1st September 2018GELA – Batch 1 – 30th August 2018JORA– Batch 1 – 4th September 2018MCBA– Batch 1 – 30th August 2018PHSA– Batch 6 – 1st September 2018PHYA– Batch 1 – 6th September 2018PSYA– Batch 7 – 30th August 2018ZOOA – Batch 7 – 30th August 2018As per reports, the exams were postponed as the exam date - 28th August, coincided with the Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad Foundation Day. Candidates who were to appear for the same can check the official notification released by the Calcutta University at the url given below: