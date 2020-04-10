Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Calcutta University Offers Free Online Counselling to Students Under Stressed Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

The online 'Psychological counselling service' will be for 12 hours to students of post-graduate and under-graduate courses of Calcutta University.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2020, 11:25 AM IST
Representative image.

Kolkata: Calcutta University has started free online counselling service as a number of students are under stress due to the lockdown in force to control the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior varsity official said on Thursday.

The online counselling service will be available for 12 hours every day, the official said.

The 'Psychological counselling service' was being run by 13 teachers of Psychology and Applied Psychology department and will be available for students of post-graduate and under-graduate courses of Calcutta University only, the official said.

"Many students are reeling under different types of stress in the present situation, for 24X7 confinement within their homes, which may lead to a swing in moods and tiff with family members.

"There can also be concern related to career with all academic schedules delayed. Teachers of the two departments will be listening to the problems of each caller with patience and seek to address their concern," the official said

The counselling service which was launched on Wednesday, have already received a couple of calls, the official added.

The university has put up a notice on its website where the names and mobile numbers of the teachers have been given mentioning the different time slots when they will be available for giving tips to the youngsters and help them cope with the crisis situation.

