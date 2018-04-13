GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Calcutta University Results 2018 for B.Com 1st Semester Declared at wbresults.nic.in; Check Now

'Result of B.Com. 1st Semester (Under CBCS ) Examination (Honours & General), 2017 Results published on Thursday at 3 PM' read the official notification.

Updated:April 13, 2018, 5:07 PM IST
The results were published on the official website of University of Calcutta - wbresults.nic.in.
Calcutta University B.Com 1st Semester Results have been declared today on the official results website of University of Calcutta - wbresults.nic.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the Bachelor of Commerce, 1st Semester General and Honors exam can follow the instructions below and download their result:

How to Download:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://wbresults.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'Result of B.Com. 1st Semester (Under CBCS ) Examination (Honours & General), 2017'
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and click on Submit to preview your result
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link:
http://wbresults.nic.in/curesult/cures_bcom_1.htm

'Note: Results of B.Com. 1st Semester (Under CBCS) Examination (Honours & General), 2017 have been published here with a view to provide immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original Mark Sheets. NIC / University of Calcutta is not responsible for any inadvertent error that might have crept in the recontextualised result of B.Com. 1st Semester (Under CBCS) Examination (Honours & General), 2017 being published through this portal' read a statement on the official website.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
