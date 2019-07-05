Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Calicut University 2019: UGCAP Fourth Seat Allotment List Declared at cuonline.ac.in, Check Via Direct Link

The Calicut University, Kerala has released the result of fourth seat allotment for undergraduate courses on its official website cuonline.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
Calicut University 2019: UGCAP Fourth Seat Allotment List Declared at cuonline.ac.in, Check Via Direct Link
Image for representation.
Loading...

Calicut University UGCAP Allotment List 2019 Released| The Calicut University, Kerala has released the result of fourth seat allotment for undergraduate courses. The allotment list was published on the official website of the University cuonline.ac.in. The University of Calicut has also activated an online window facilitating download of UGCAP Fourth Allotment List. Here, on entering CAP ID and security code, candidates can get to know which college/course has allotted to them as per the CU UGCAP Fourth Admission List declared for the current academic session.

Candidates allotted with seat-college in the declared UGCAP Fourth Allotment List 2019 can pay provisional fees and participate in document verification process.

The Calicut University has published the first, second UGCAP 2019 Allotment List on June 3 and June 10 respectively.

The Undergraduate Centralized Admission Process (UGCAP) is conducted each year. Through the Calicut University UGCAP Allotment List 2019, depending on merit of candidate admission is granted to several UG courses offered by the Calicut University and institutes/colleges affiliated under it.

How to check Calicut University 2019 UGCAP Allotment List

Know steps to check your seat-college allotment status by accessing the Calicut University UGCAP Allotment List 2019, CU UGCAP Fourth Admission List-

Step 1 Visit the official website of Calicut University - cuonline.ac.in or click on the direct URL

Step 2- Click on the link reading as ‘UGCAP Fourth Allotment List 2019’

Step 3- On new window hosting CU UGCAP Fourth Admission List, enter your CAP registration number, and security code

Step 4-The Calicut University UGCAP Allotment List 2019, Calicut University UGCAP 2019 Allotment Result can be viewed

Step 5- Take a printout of Calicut University UGCAP Allotment List 2019 for further reference

