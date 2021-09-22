Calicut University Asks Students to Sign Anti-Dowry Declaration Letter During Admissions

Students, who want to take admission in colleges affiliated with Calicut University, will now have to sign a declaration letter, stating that they will neither accept nor give dowry in their marriage. The university has also issued an official notification to the principals of all the affiliated colleges. The notice also directed the students, who have already taken admission for the 2021-22 academic year, to submit the declaration letter.

The notification issued by the assistant registrar of Calicut University, dated September 15, informs that given increasing cases of deaths due to domestic violence due to dowry, the Chancellor has proposed to prepare a declaration letter, which states that students will neither demand nor accept dowry. Not just that, it also states that students will neither give nor receive dowry “directly or indirectly". The Vice-Chancellor has also directed the students and parents to attach the letter with the form at the time of admission.

According to the notice, “At the time of admission, it is strictly directed to obtain a declaration from every student and parent, regarding demand or non-acceptance of dowry, not giving or receiving dowry directly or indirectly."

The rule of Calicut University will be effective from this session, and it will apply to all government, aided and self-financed colleges affiliated with the university.

The University of Calicut is the largest in Kerala established in the year 1968. The varsity was created through a government plan bifurcating Kerala University.

According to a recent report of Statista Research Department, in 2020, nearly 7000 dowry death cases have been reported in India.

