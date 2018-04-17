English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Calicut University B.Com/BBA/MA Exam Results Nov-Dec 2017 Declared at Kerala on its official website - universityofcalicut.info, Check Now!
The varsity had organized the regular, supplementary and improvement examinations for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Fifth Semester in November 2017, last year.
Calicut University Results for B.Com, BBA and MA (Philosophy) have been declared by the University of Calicut, Kerala on its official website - universityofcalicut.info. The varsity had organized the regular, supplementary and improvement examinations for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Fifth Semester in November 2017, last year. The varsity has also released the results of MA (Philosophy-CUCSS) Third Semester exams that were organized in December 2017, MA (Philosophy-Distance Scheme) exams that were conducted in May 2017 and B.Tech (2004 Scheme) Eighth Semester exam results that were organized in June 2016.
Candidates who had appeared in these exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check Calicut University B.Com/BBA/MA Results November 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of University of Calicut - http://universityofcalicut.info/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Examination Results’ tab
Step 3 – Click on
V Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination 11/2017
or
III Semester M.A. Philosophy (CUCSS) Examination 12/2017
or
Previous Year M.A.Philosophy (Distance) Examination 5/2017
or
VIII Sem B Tech (2004 Scheme) Examination June 2016
Step 4 – Enter your Register Number and captcha code
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in/CuPbhavan/index.php
