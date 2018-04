Calicut University B.Com/BBA/MA Exam Results Nov-Dec 2017 Declared at Kerala on its official website - universityofcalicut.info, Check Now!

Calicut University Results for B.Com, BBA and MA (Philosophy) have been declared by the University of Calicut, Kerala on its official website - universityofcalicut.info. The varsity had organized the regular, supplementary and improvement examinations for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Fifth Semester in November 2017, last year. The varsity has also released the results of MA (Philosophy-CUCSS) Third Semester exams that were organized in December 2017, MA (Philosophy-Distance Scheme) exams that were conducted in May 2017 and B.Tech (2004 Scheme) Eighth Semester exam results that were organized in June 2016.Candidates who had appeared in these exams can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website of University of Calicut - http://universityofcalicut.info/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Examination Results’ tabStep 3 – Click onV Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination 11/2017orIII Semester M.A. Philosophy (CUCSS) Examination 12/2017orPrevious Year M.A.Philosophy (Distance) Examination 5/2017orVIII Sem B Tech (2004 Scheme) Examination June 2016Step 4 – Enter your Register Number and captcha codeStep 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference