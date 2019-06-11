English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019 Declared at uoc.ac.in. Check Direct Link Here
The Calicut University announced the B.Ed Result 2019 for the fourth semester examination on its official website uoc.ac.in on Monday, June 10.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019 Declared | The Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019 for the fourth semester examination was declared by the Pareeksha Bhavan on June 10. The B.Ed Result was uploaded on these two official websites- Calicut University uoc.ac.in and Pareeksha Bhavan cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. Kerala’s largest university, the Calicut University has also hosted an online window on its homepage for download of the B.Ed Result 2019 and its direct link is cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. Candidates can check their scores by entering their registration number and captcha code for availing the fourth semester B.Ed Result.
The state university of Calicut is headquartered at Thenjipalam in Malappuram and has granted affiliation to over 426 colleges.
Steps to download Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019
Step 1- Visit the official website of Calicut University, uoc.ac.in
Step 2- On homepage search for ‘B.Ed results’ link
Step 3- Click it and on the new window enter registration number, captcha code
Step 4- Click on submit tab
Step 5- The scores and overall Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6- Take a printout for future reference
Candidates can collect the original marksheets of IV semester Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019 from their respective institutes or colleges.
The state university of Calicut is headquartered at Thenjipalam in Malappuram and has granted affiliation to over 426 colleges.
Steps to download Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019
Step 1- Visit the official website of Calicut University, uoc.ac.in
Step 2- On homepage search for ‘B.Ed results’ link
Step 3- Click it and on the new window enter registration number, captcha code
Step 4- Click on submit tab
Step 5- The scores and overall Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6- Take a printout for future reference
Candidates can collect the original marksheets of IV semester Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019 from their respective institutes or colleges.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Friday 07 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The First VFX in Bollywood was Done By Me in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Says Ajay Devgn
- Q&A With MP Graham Stuart: Indian Companies in UK Contribute More Than £48 Billion Turnover
- India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday
- Here's Why Chris Evans' Captain America Did not Die in Avengers Endgame
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review: The Wait has been Worth it
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results