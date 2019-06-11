Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019 Declared at uoc.ac.in. Check Direct Link Here

The Calicut University announced the B.Ed Result 2019 for the fourth semester examination on its official website uoc.ac.in on Monday, June 10.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 11, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019 Declared at uoc.ac.in. Check Direct Link Here
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019 Declared | The Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019 for the fourth semester examination was declared by the Pareeksha Bhavan on June 10. The B.Ed Result was uploaded on these two official websites- Calicut University uoc.ac.in and Pareeksha Bhavan cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. Kerala’s largest university, the Calicut University has also hosted an online window on its homepage for download of the B.Ed Result 2019 and its direct link is cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. Candidates can check their scores by entering their registration number and captcha code for availing the fourth semester B.Ed Result.

The state university of Calicut is headquartered at Thenjipalam in Malappuram and has granted affiliation to over 426 colleges.

Steps to download Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019

Step 1- Visit the official website of Calicut University, uoc.ac.in
Step 2- On homepage search for ‘B.Ed results’ link
Step 3- Click it and on the new window enter registration number, captcha code
Step 4- Click on submit tab
Step 5- The scores and overall Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6- Take a printout for future reference

Candidates can collect the original marksheets of IV semester Calicut University B.Ed Result 2019 from their respective institutes or colleges.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram