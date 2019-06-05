Calicut University: Ist Admission Allotment List for Undergraduate Course Out at ugcap.uoc.ac.in
The declared Calicut University list for UG Admission 2019, Calicut University 2019 first allotment list can be downloaded from the exam convener web page and there a direct link is also hosted.
Image for representation.
Calicut University UG Admission 2019: The Calicut University has published the first allotment list for UG admission 2019 on its official website ugcap.uoc.ac.in (http://ugcap.uoc.ac.in/). Candidates aspiring to seek admission can check the Calicut University’s allotment list to get know if their names are included on it.
Calicut University UG Admission 2019: Steps to download the first allotment list
For availing online the Calicut University UG First Allotment List 2019, follow these steps at the exam conducting authority’s homepage-
Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcap.uoc.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, you will see ‘Centralised Admission Process Login’ tab
Step 3: Click it and enter the exam credentials like roll number, date of birth, captcha
Step 4: The Calicut University UG Admission List 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check your name and roll number
Earlier on May 31, a trial admission allotment list, which reportedly had 36560 candidates,was announced by the university. It is speculated that the second allotment list shall be out on June 10 . For the current academic session, admission will be given by Calicut University through Centralised Admission Process (CAP) and candidates will be informed about seat allotment on their registered phone and email.
