Calicut University MA, MSc, BCom, BBA Results Nov '16/ June '17 Declared at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University MA, MSc, BCom, BBA Results have been declared by the University of Calicut, Kerala on its official results website - cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.The varsity has released the results for Second semester of Masters in Arts (MA) English and Masters in Science (M.Sc) Applied Psychology, Zoology and Electronics conducted in June 2017, along with First semester results of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) for regular, supplementary and improvement exams of November 2016. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the steps below and check their result now:How to check Calicut University MA, MSc, BCom, BBA Results?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://universityofcalicut.info/Step 2 – Click on the ‘Examination Results’ tab from the top navigation barStep 3 – Click on the results link that reads,II Semester M.A. English (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017II Semester M.Sc. Applied Psychology (CCSS) Examination 6/2017II Semester M.Sc. Zoology (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017II Semester M.Sc. Electronics (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017I Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination 11/2016Step 4 – Enter your Register Number and captchaStep 5 – Download your result and take a print out for further referenceDirect Link - http://www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in/CuPbhavan/index.phpLast week the varsity had released the results of First semester BCom, BBA, BHA, and BTHM honors, regular, supplementary and improvement exams that were held in November 2016. Calicut University has also declared the results of First semester BA, B.Sc, BSW, BVC, BMMC and BA (Afsal-Ul-Ulama) and Second semester MA (Islamic studies), MA (Islamic Finance) and B.Tech Third semester (full time and part time). These examinations were conducted in the months of June 2017 and November 2016.