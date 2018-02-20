GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Calicut University MA, MSc, BCom, BBA Results Nov '16/ June '17 Declared at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

The varsity has released the results for Second semester of Masters in Arts (MA) English and Masters in Science (M.Sc) Applied Psychology, Zoology and Electronics conducted in June 2017, along with First semester results of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) for regular, supplementary and improvement exams of November 2016.

Updated:February 20, 2018, 3:07 PM IST
Screenshot taken from the official website.
Calicut University MA, MSc, BCom, BBA Results have been declared by the University of Calicut, Kerala on its official results website - cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

How to check Calicut University MA, MSc, BCom, BBA Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://universityofcalicut.info/
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Examination Results’ tab from the top navigation bar
Step 3 – Click on the results link that reads,
II Semester M.A. English (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017
II Semester M.Sc. Applied Psychology (CCSS) Examination 6/2017
II Semester M.Sc. Zoology (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017
II Semester M.Sc. Electronics (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017
I Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.Com/B.B.A Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination 11/2016
Step 4 – Enter your Register Number and captcha
Step 5 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - http://www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in/CuPbhavan/index.php
Last week the varsity had released the results of First semester BCom, BBA, BHA, and BTHM honors, regular, supplementary and improvement exams that were held in November 2016. Calicut University has also declared the results of First semester BA, B.Sc, BSW, BVC, BMMC and BA (Afsal-Ul-Ulama) and Second semester MA (Islamic studies), MA (Islamic Finance) and B.Tech Third semester (full time and part time). These examinations were conducted in the months of June 2017 and November 2016.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
