GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Calicut University Recruitment 2018: 56 Assistant Professors Posts, Walk-in Interviews Begin 18th June

Calicut University Recruitment 2018 Notification inviting applications to fill 56 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Professor has been released on the official website.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 12, 2018, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Calicut University Recruitment 2018: 56 Assistant Professors Posts, Walk-in Interviews Begin 18th June
(Image: News18.com)
Calicut University Recruitment 2018 Notification inviting applications to fill 56 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Professor has been released on the official website of Calicut University, Calicut - universityofcalicut.info.

The varsity aims to recruit candidates on contract basis, for which it is arranging Walk-in Interviews from 18th June till 3rd July 2018. Interested candidates need to appear for the interviews at ‘The Administrative Block, University of Calicut’ as per the schedule mentioned below:
Calicut University Recruitment 2018 - Walk-In Interview Schedule:
Arabic Assistant Professor – 30th June 2018
Chemistry/Economics – 26th June 2018
Commerce – 19th June 2018
Computer Science – 25th June 2018
Economics – 16th June 2018
English/ Hindi – 21st June 2018
Folklore/ Political Science - 18th June 2018
Journalism/ Philosophy – 27th June 2018
Library Science – 3rd July 2018
Life Science – 28th June 2018
Malayalam/ Sanskrit – 2nd July 2018
Nano Science – 28th June 2018
Philosophy/ Psychology – 29th June 2018
Russian and Comparative Literature – 30th June 2018
Statistics – 22nd June 2018
Theatre and Drama – 3rd July 2018

Calicut University Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Arabic – 2
Chemistry – 3
Commerce – 3
Computer Science – 2
Economics – 3
Education – 1
English – 4
Folklore – 1
Hindi – 3
Journalism – 2
Library Science – 2
Life Science – 1
Malayalam – 4
Nano Science – 3
Philosophy – 5
Physics – 1
Political Science – 2
Psychology – 1
Russian and Comparative Literature – 3
Sanskrit – 3
Statistics – 4
Theatre and Drama – 3
Total Posts – 56

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Master’s Degree with 55% marks in the UGC Amended Regulations 2014.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://14.139.185.6/website/vacancies/vac274.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.30,800 per month.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interviews.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You