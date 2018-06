Calicut University Recruitment 2018: 56 Assistant Professors Posts, Walk-in Interviews Begin 18th June

Calicut University Recruitment 2018 Notification inviting applications to fill 56 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Professor has been released on the official website of Calicut University, Calicut - universityofcalicut.info The varsity aims to recruit candidates on contract basis, for which it is arranging Walk-in Interviews from 18th June till 3rd July 2018. Interested candidates need to appear for the interviews at ‘The Administrative Block, University of Calicut’ as per the schedule mentioned below:Calicut University Recruitment 2018 - Walk-In Interview Schedule:Arabic Assistant Professor – 30th June 2018Chemistry/Economics – 26th June 2018Commerce – 19th June 2018Computer Science – 25th June 2018Economics – 16th June 2018English/ Hindi – 21st June 2018Folklore/ Political Science - 18th June 2018Journalism/ Philosophy – 27th June 2018Library Science – 3rd July 2018Life Science – 28th June 2018Malayalam/ Sanskrit – 2nd July 2018Nano Science – 28th June 2018Philosophy/ Psychology – 29th June 2018Russian and Comparative Literature – 30th June 2018Statistics – 22nd June 2018Theatre and Drama – 3rd July 2018Calicut University Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Arabic – 2Chemistry – 3Commerce – 3Computer Science – 2Economics – 3Education – 1English – 4Folklore – 1Hindi – 3Journalism – 2Library Science – 2Life Science – 1Malayalam – 4Nano Science – 3Philosophy – 5Physics – 1Political Science – 2Psychology – 1Russian and Comparative Literature – 3Sanskrit – 3Statistics – 4Theatre and Drama – 3Total Posts – 56Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess Master’s Degree with 55% marks in the UGC Amended Regulations 2014.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Age Limit:The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.30,800 per month.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interviews.