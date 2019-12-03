Calicut University Releases BSc 4th, MSc 2nd Semester Results 2019 at results.uoc.ac.in
While the 4th-semester result of the Calicut University has been out of BSc students, students can also check the MSc 2nd Semester Results at results.uoc.ac.in
Calicut University Semester Results 2019 | The Calicut University, based in Kerala, has finally released the semester results 2019 for Bachelor of Science and Master of Science today. The Semester Result 2019 for BSc an MSc has been released on the official website of Calicut University. While the 4th semester result has been out of BSc students, students can also check the MSc 2nd Semester Results at results.uoc.ac.in.
The Calicut University BSc fourth semester exams were held in April this year. Additionally, the Calicut University has also released the result for second semester M.Sc. Human Physiology (CCSS), second Semester M.Sc. Microbiology (CCSS) and second semester M.Sc. Biochemistry (CCSS) examinations, all held in April this year.
Calicut University semester result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official website of Calicut University at uoc.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the examination results tab
Step 3: Under the examination result tab, click on the results link
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new tab
Step 5: Enter the registration number and captcha code provided on the page
Step 6: Submit the details and view your result
Step 7: Download the result and keep the file for future reference.
The Calicut University result will include the student details, including the name and roll number of the candidate, the name and semester of the examination, name of the programme, subjects appeared for, marks secured in each subject and the final grade point and qualifying status of the candidate.
The students must note that they will get the hard copy of the results by the university through the different departments.
