California State Long Beach Campus Announces Quarantine

Long Beach (US) (AP) All California State University, Long Beach, students who live on campus have been placed in quarantine after five students tested positive for COVID-19 and all in-person instruction will be halted for two weeks. University President Jane Close Conoley said in a statement that the school became aware late Friday of students who did not heed guidance related to COVID-19 precautions and congregated socially off campus earlier this month.

Five of those students have now tested positive for the illness, including four who live on campus and one who lives off campus. The university is working with public health officials and will assist with contact tracing in the community. Meanwhile, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports two prisoners have died at hospitals of coronavirus-related complications. One prisoner was at the California Institution for Men in Chino.

He was the 22nd inmate at the prison to die of coronavirus complications. The second prisoner was at Avenal State Prison in Avenal. He was the sixth inmate to die of complications from the virus at the facility. The department did not provide more details about the deaths.

