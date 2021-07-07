Call Centre Racket Busted In Delhi Duping US Citizens

In a major crackdown on fake international call centres in the National Capital, the Delhi police busted two such firms and arrested close to 100 people including 20 women.

Senior officers said the employees of the call centre used to call citizens in the United States of America and dupe them posing as employees of the Social Security Administration Department, USA. Police believe the two call centres have so far duped several US citizens worth crores of rupees which were extorted from them as gift cards or cryptocurrencies.

The two call centres were located in Kirti Nagar and Mangolpuri. Police have recovered as many as 82 desktops and servers, five laptops and 84 mobile phones from these two locations.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kunar said that his team had received information that an illegal call centre is being run from a building in Kirti Nagar.

“We were informed that the staff at the call centre indulges in cheating US citizens threatening them to revoke their Social Security Number (SSN) in the garb of a travel agency named The Global Airfares. On this, our team raided the identified premises around 8.30 pm on Tuesday night and caught at least 30 employees working red-handed. It was further found that they were impersonating as Social Security Administration Department, USA and were using VOIP calling technology to bypass the legal International Long Distance (ILD) Gateways and cheat US citizens on the pretext of saving their Social Security Number (SSN) from being suspended,” Kumar said.

He said, after threatening the US citizens, these callers used to tell them that to avoid losing their SSN, they would need to buy gift cards and provide the information to the supervisor on the call for resumption of their suspended account. These gift coupons were then shared with a person abroad who would convert these and wire it to the accounts of the accused in form of deposits, Kumar added.

The joint commissioner said the team leaders of these callers were identified as 25-year-old Amit Kumar and Chandrahas Patel, 30. “One person who introduced himself as manager of the was identified as Narendra Mishra, 33 and one Amit Tyagi, 25, who was also found present there was identified as the owner of the call centre. Amit Tyagi further admitted that he is also running a similar call centre in Mangolpuri by using a cloud server. Thereafter, another raid was conducted in Mangolpuri where 67 employees, 16 of them women, were found working,” the officer said.

During further investigation, the police found that one Vinay Tyagi is Amit Tyagi’s partner in the call centre business. “We also found that neither of them had any license to run these call centres,” the officer said.

