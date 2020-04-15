Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Called 'Mother of All Festivals', Kerala's Thrissur Pooram Cancelled for 1st Time Due to Coronavirus

The most keenly watched event of the pooram festivities is elephants parade -- of more than 50 jumbos, besides the firecracker displays, that starts in the afternoon and continues till the wee hours of the next day.

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Called 'Mother of All Festivals', Kerala's Thrissur Pooram Cancelled for 1st Time Due to Coronavirus
A file photo of the Thrissur Pooram. (Reuters)

Thrissur: Billed as the 'mother of all festivals' in Kerala -- the Thrissur Pooram -- has been cancelled for the first time on account of the Covid-19 outbreak, said a State Minister on Wednesday.

The Pooram dates back to the late 18th century and was started by Sakthan Thampuran, the Maharaja of the erstwhile Kochi state.

The most keenly watched event of the pooram festivities is elephants parade -- of more than 50 jumbos, besides the firecracker displays, that starts in the afternoon and continues till the wee hours of the next day.

This season the festival's most awaited events were to be held on May 2, but with the now extended lockdown billed to end only on May 3, the temple authorities that met here under State Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunilkumar decided to cancel it.

"This is for the first time that this festival will not be held. But the temple rituals associated with the event will be held behind closed doors and just five people will be present," said Sunilkumar.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,392,627

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,004,819

    +6,959

  • Cured/Discharged

    485,018

     

  • Total DEATHS

    126,830

    +230
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres