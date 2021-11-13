Caller 'Alerts' Mumbai Police of Bomb Attack, Security Beefed Up; Cops Say Possible Hoax

Mumbai has been put under high alert after information about a possible bomb attack in the city was received today telephonically by the Bandra railway police.

Taking to Twitter, Commissioner of Police Railways Mumbai, Quaiser Khalid raised an alert about the ongoing situation while assuring that there is no need to panic as the caller has been contacted and security has been beefed up across the city.

An information about possible bomb attack in Mumbai has been received today telephonically by Bandra RPS. The caller has been contacted. Security has been beefed up. All sister agencies have been informed. We are enquiring into the matter. No need to panic or worry.— Quaiser Khalid IPS (@quaiser_khalid) November 13, 2021

He further informed that all sister agencies have been informed and an inquiry into the matter has been lodged. As per sources, cops are of the opinion that the threat is a hoax,

Earlier in September, a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs were pressed into action after a multimedia call warning threat to the life of 19 officials from the department was received. The alleged threat call was received at around 9 am by the city police traffic control room, claiming that the lives of 19 persons are in danger, said the Sahar police.

The call was received by the traffic police constable Ratnesh Palande (32) when he was on duty in the control room. Palande relayed the message immediately to the Sahar police.

“After scanning and searching the entire airport premises, it was learnt that the call was a hoax. A team has been formed to nab the caller who has been traced to Lucknow. The motive behind making the hoax call will be cleared after the caller is questioned,” said a police officer of the Sahar police station.

