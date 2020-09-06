INDIA

Caller Dials Thackeray Claiming to be Member of Dawood Ibrahim's Gang, Security Tightened outside Matoshree

Security has been scaled up outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence Matoshree. (News18)

Maharashtra minister Anil Parab said that the caller requested to speak to CM Thackeray and did not issue any threats.

Vinaya Deshpande

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's bungalow Matoshree received a phone call from an unidentified man claiming to be from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's gang on Saturday, state cabinet minister Anil Parab said.

He added, "The caller requested to speak to CM Thackeray and did not issue any threats."

"Someone called up on 'Matoshree' phone number two times on Saturday night and said Dawood Ibrahim wanted to talk CM Uddhav Thackeray. However, the telephone operator did not transfer the call to the CM," a police official told PTI. According to him, no case was registered in this connection.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been apprised of the incident and the police is investigating, Parab said. Security has since been beefed up outside Matoshree in Mumbai's Bandra.

Reacting to the incident, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "Shiv sainiks will protect Matoshree and nothing can deter Uddhav Thackeray."

