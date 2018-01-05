English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Caught on Camera: Man Robbed in Broad Daylight in Hyderabad's Jubille Hills
The entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera and the biker can be seen throwing his helmet at the robbers as they fled.
Loading...
Hyderabad: In a daring act, three people robbed a man of his bike in posh Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad in broad daylight.
The incident happened when the victim, Yadagiri, was waiting on Jubilee Hills Road No 10. The three men, armed with knives and faces covered, threatened him and took his bike. They also snatched his mobile and wallet.
The entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera and the biker can be seen throwing his helmet at the robbers as they fled. The visuals show how Yadagiri tried to resist and mute spectators just watched.
Police has registered the case and probing all angles. Police is also investigating if it was a case of personal enmity.
The incident happened when the victim, Yadagiri, was waiting on Jubilee Hills Road No 10. The three men, armed with knives and faces covered, threatened him and took his bike. They also snatched his mobile and wallet.
The entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera and the biker can be seen throwing his helmet at the robbers as they fled. The visuals show how Yadagiri tried to resist and mute spectators just watched.
Police has registered the case and probing all angles. Police is also investigating if it was a case of personal enmity.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour in Wishes for the Newlyweds
- Scribe Turned Boxer Amy Andrew Makes a Winning World Championship Debut
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Sends Its Best Wishes to the Newlyweds
- Amazon Split HQ2: What is The Cost of The Investment Heading to Long Island City And Arlington?
- Saregama Carvaan Premium Review: Old World Charm is Undeniable, And is Smarter Than Before
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...