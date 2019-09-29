Cameras in Lipstick, Goggles Used to Film Victims in Madhya Pradesh Honey-trap Case
6 were arrested in Indore and Bhopal on September 18-19 for allegedly running the racket, after an Indore Municipal Corporation engineer approached police claiming he was being blackmailed to the tune of Rs 3 crore.
Image for representation.
Bhopal: The honey-trap and blackmailing racket busted mid-September in Indore and Bhopal saw the ingenious use of spy cameras in lipsticks and goggles, along with the mundane mobile phone, as the accused went about filming their victims, police sources said on Sunday.
Five women and a man were arrested in Indore and Bhopal on September 18-19 for allegedly running the racket, after an Indore Municipal Corporation engineer approached police claiming he was being blackmailed to the tune of Rs 3 crore over objectionable video clips by the accused.
Police had identified the accused as Aarti Dayal (29), Monika Yadav (18), Shweta Vijay Jain (39), Shweta Swapnil Jain (48), Barkha Soni (34) and Omprakash Kori (45).
Indore Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Misra had told the media after the arrests that spy cameras had been seized from the accused, though she did not go into details of the gadgets' sophistication.
Neither Misra nor Indore Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Amarendra Singh, both part of the Special Investigation Team probing the case, were available
for comment on this aspect despite repeated calls on Sunday.
Several video clips of people in compromising positions, purportedly from the high-profile racket, have flooded social media, though several of them appear to be
morphed as well.
