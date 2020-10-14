Campaign To Raise Awareness On COVID-19 Has Yielded Positive Results: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Oct 13: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehot on Tuesday said the mass movement launched in the state to raise awareness on COVID-19 has delivered encouraging results and the Centre has also appreciated the campaign. Chairing a review meeting on the coronavirus situation, the chief minister said people are now more aware as regards wearing face masks and following social distancing as a result of the mass movement and the “no mask no entry” campaign is being run to encourage people to follow the COVID-related guidelines.

The Centre too has appreciated the drive and expects other states to run such campaigns, a release quoted Gehlot as saying. In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, the chief minister directed officials to make all necessary preparations.

Several side effects of the disease such as its impact on the lungs and weakness are being witnessed in patients who have recovered from it and therefore, people should not take the spread of the virus lightly, he said. State Health Minister Rahgu Sharma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, DG, Crime ML Lather, Home Secretary Abhay Kumar and others were present at the meeting.

