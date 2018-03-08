English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Can Festival-Related Expenses be Met Through Personal Loans?
In India, banks and non-banking financial companies provide exclusive personal loans for festivals and general personal loans which can be taken for any purpose.
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Do you and your family members love celebrating festivals with pomp and grandiose? Enjoying festivals with relatives and friends is always exciting and memorable. Be it the delicious sweets and savouries, the non-stop dancing, the countless gifts, the colourful decorations, or the purchasing of new clothes, festivals always bring people together.
While festivals are about fun and frolic, one should also give a serious thought about money for arranging these festivities. Festival-related expenses are generally pretty high as they involve bulk and high-value purchases. Moreover, during festival seasons, most people charge extra prices on certain products and services. Keeping this in mind, you will have to keep enough funds ready for meeting these expenses. Hence, before you actually decide how to celebrate a festival, you should assess the funds in your account.
In case you have a lack of funds for any festival arrangement, you could modify your plan or apply for credit if you really want to go ahead with the initial plan.
You could take a credit card or apply for a personal loan to buy goodies for your festival preparations. Interest rates for personal loans are better than that of credit cards. Hence, you can take an affordable personal loan for celebrating with joy. You could use this money for getting gifts, jewellery, decorations, new clothes, for renovating your home, etc. What’s more, you do not have to give any collateral to borrow funds for a festival since a personal loan is an unsecured loan. You just need to prove your ability to repay, and you will get a loan.
Before you take a personal loan for any festival, you can decide your loan amount and tenure by evaluating your needs. You may use an online loan EMI calculator to compute your installment amounts and then fix your loan quantum and tenure. This step will help you in borrowing the right amount so that you can avoid struggling to repay after enjoying all your festivities.
Some of the most common costs incurred during festivals are associated with gifts, clothes, objects for religious rituals, food, decorations, flowers, new vehicle purchases, home remodelling, home repairs.
In India, banks and non-banking financial companies provide exclusive personal loans for festivals and general personal loans which can be taken for any purpose, including festivals. The eligibility criteria for these loans are pretty simple and straightforward. If you earn a decent monthly income and if you have a good credit score, lenders will most probably accept your loan application. You can view loan eligibility by entering your personal, income, and loan information online. The result will give you an idea about your loan eligibility and you can then go ahead with the application process.
While choosing a personal loan for your festival-related expenses, it is important that you compare interest rates for personal loans, so that you pick the most financially viable one for you. This will help you manage your loan expenses along with your other existing expenses. Taking a loan for arranging a festival makes perfect sense, however, you should remind yourself constantly that you have other expenses. Therefore, you will need to organise your expenditures with good care.
The features of festival loans and personal loans for festivals are very similar to that of regular personal loans. You will be required to pay a processing fee, which will be decided by your lender. You may be able to prepay your loan, and this will depend on your lender’s policies.
Whether you are looking forward to celebrate a festival on a small scale or a large scale, you can take an appropriate personal loan and enjoy your time to the fullest. Make certain that you pay each installment without missing any deadline.
