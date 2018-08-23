English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Can Fin Homes Bangalore Recruitment 2018: 28 Posts, Apply before 31st August 2018
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018, 5:00 PM at canfinhomes.com.
Can Fin Homes Bangalore Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 28 vacancies for the posts of AGM ( Finance & Accounts), Senior Manager (Legal) and Probationary officer on a probation period of 1 year has begun on the official website of the Can Fin Homes Ltd, Bangalore - canfinhomes.com. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for Can Fin Homes Limited Recruitment2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.canfinhomes.com/job/
Step 2 – Enter the mobile number and get OTP
Step 3 – Enter OTP number
Step 4 – Select the desired posts
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct ink - http://www.canfinhomes.com/job/
Application fee:
The applicant needs to pay Rs.100 as application fee.
Can Fin Homes Limited Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 28
AGM – Finance & Accounts – 1
Senior Manager – Legal – 2
Probationary officer – 25
Eligibility Criteria:
AGM – Finance & Accounts – The applicant must be a Chartered Accountant with 6 years of experience in Accounts finalization, Treasury Management, Direct and indirect taxation in reputed Public / Private Sector Banks, HFI’s/ NBFC’s.
Senior Manager – Legal – The applicant must be a Graduate with LLB degree or equivalent from recognized University/ Institution/ Board recognized by GOI with 4 years of experience in the Legal Department of any Bank/ FI’s/ NBFC.
Probationary officer – The applicant must possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks.
Applicants must read the detailed notification to ascertain their eligibility and understand pay scale at the below mentioned url:
Official Advertisement:
http://www.canfinhomes.com/Careers/180821193045_Notification%20of%20AGM%20F&A.pdf
Age Limit:
AGM (Finance & Accounts) – Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 28 to 40 years as on 1st August 2018.
Senior Manager (Legal) - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years as on 1st August 2018.
Probationary officer - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st August 2018.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interview for AGM & SM’s posts and written test and personal interview for PO’s post.
