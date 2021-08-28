Can Fully Vaccinated Int'l Flyers Arrive in Maharashtra without RT-PCR? FAQ as Govt Issues Fresh Orders

In order to keep fresh spread of covid-19 in check, Maharashtra government has issued fresh rules for international passengers flying into Mumbai and other airports of the state.

As per the latest order issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte all international flyers, even those who have taken both the doses of vaccine are required to carry an RT-PCR negative test not older than 72 hours.

The fresh order has provided relief to flyers arriving from South Africa, European and middle east countries. Earlier, people coming from these countries would have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and RT-PCR tests, but now they will not be required to follow extra restrictions as they will be treated as any other international flyer.

Ahead of upcoming festivals in Maharashtra, the Centre has advised the state to consider imposing local restrictions on these festivals and mass gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In a letter to the Maharashtra chief secretary, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said even though the trajectory of daily new cases has shown a decline over the last month, there are some districts in Maharashtra which are showing early signs of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and test positivity Bhushan said the directions were issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the Home Ministry for focussed containment measures.

“In light of this order, and in view of mass events and public gatherings expected during celebration of upcoming festivals (including Dahi Handi and Ganpati Utsav) in Maharashtra, it is advised that the state may consider imposing and enforcing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and mass gatherings," Bhushan said. “This is particularly important in view of circulation of more transmissible variants of concern being reported by various states, including Maharashtra. I would like to reiterate that any laxity in ensuring strict adherence to the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Ensuring COVID Appropriate Behaviour may result in losing the impetus that Maharashtra and the country has gained so far in managing the pandemic," he added.

Maharashtra reported 4,654 new coronavirus cases and 170 fresh deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to 64,47,442 and the toll to 1,36,900. Over 301 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,55,451. Maharashtra now has 51,574 active cases.

