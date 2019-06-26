Take the pledge to vote

Can Get Anyone Killed in the Area, Says Armed Inmate of Unnao Jail in Viral Video; SP Promises Action

In one of the videos, the armed inmates can be heard saying that whichever jail they are sent, they can turn it into their ‘office’.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:June 26, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
Can Get Anyone Killed in the Area, Says Armed Inmate of Unnao Jail in Viral Video; SP Promises Action
Grabs of the viral video from Unnao jail.
Lucknow: Raising serious questions on security and jail administration, some videos of inmates of Unnao jail in Uttar Pradesh have gone viral in which they are seen flashing weapons and mobile phones and openly challenging the administration.

In one of the videos, the armed inmates can be heard saying that whichever jail they are sent, they can turn it into their ‘office’. One of them, identified as Ankur, is heard boasting about how he can get anyone killed in Meerut or Unnao. Another prisoner, Amresh, can be seen flashing a weapon. All these inmates were reportedly transferred from Meerut to Unnao jail. In another video, the inmates are seen partying inside their barracks.

Superintendent of Unnao Jail, AK Singh, has assured strict action against those found guilty. “We are aware of the viral video and information has been sent to senior officers. It seems with the help of some staffers, the inmates managed to get illegal arms, mobile phones, etc. Strict action will be taken against the culprits soon.”

Earlier, a picture of inmates from Naini Jail in Allahabad had gone viral in which they were seen enjoying liquor.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
