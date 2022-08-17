Can India Broker Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine? Is NSA Doval in Moscow as Peacemaker? Exclusive Details

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who is now in Moscow, is expected to try and persuade Russia to accept a détente in its attritional war with Ukraine, top sources familiar with the development told News18.

Doval landed “unannounced” in Russia on Tuesday. He is expected to mainly meet his counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, said sources.

Currently, he is scheduled to only meet Patrushev, however, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin or other leaders is subject to developments in Moscow. European powers such as France and Germany, as well as the United States, are counting on New Delhi to coax Moscow into a ceasefire, sources said, indicating that India has allowed itself to be drawn into the role of a facilitator after being assured of Western eagerness to put an end to the fighting.

Parallelly, Western leaders are pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to a ceasefire and start negotiating a settlement with Russia.

OPPORTUNITY FOR INDIA

Sources said India looks at it as an opportunity because in case they manage to arrange the ceasefire, its goodwill in Europe will increase considerably, said sources.

Another important aspect of the visit is to understand the defence supplies to India. The supply assessment is important for India’s defence preparedness.

The Indian side is worried about the global sanctions on Russia and its impact on India on the supplies.

During the meeting, the NSA will also look at the fuel supplies to India and any possible negotiations, said sources.

ALSO READ | War in Ukraine: For India, It Will No Longer be Business as Usual with Russia or US

During his two-day visit, he is expected to discuss a number of regional and international concerns, including Afghanistan, counterterrorism, defence, and food and energy security in the wake of the Ukraine war.

IN THE PAST

In February, the Ukrainian envoy to India had urged PM Narendra Modi to intervene to help deter Putin and condemn his act of war on Ukraine.

“India should fully assume it’s global power. Modiji is a respected leader. India has a privileged partnership with Russia. Don’t know how many leaders Putin will listen to but it makes me believe that Modi’s powerful voice will make him listen,” Igor Polikha had said.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday responded to the criticism over India’s crude oil imports from Russia.<p></p> <p>He said it was his “moral duty” to ensure the “best deal” for the people of the country that has a per capita income of $2000.</p> <p>Addressing the Indian community in Bangkok, he discussed the surge in energy prices across the world due to the Russia-Ukraine war and said, “We have been very open and honest about our interest. I have a country with a per capita income of $2000, these are not people who can afford higher energy prices. It’s my moral duty to ensure the best deal.”</p> <p>While defending India’s oil imports from Russia, Jaishankar stressed that it is important to understand how the Ukraine conflict is impacting the developing countries. He also questioned why only India was being questioned while Europe continues to import gas from Russia amid the Ukraine war.</p> <p>Read the <a href="https://www.news18.com/news/"><b>Latest News</b></a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here</p>