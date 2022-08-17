Can India Broker Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine? Is NSA Doval in Moscow as Peacemaker? Exclusive Details

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who is now in Moscow, is expected to try and persuade Russia to accept a détente in its attritional war with Ukraine, top sources familiar with the development told News18.
Doval landed “unannounced” in Russia on Tuesday. He is expected to mainly meet his counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, said sources.
Currently, he is scheduled to only meet Patrushev, however, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin or other leaders is subject to developments in Moscow. European powers such as France and Germany, as well as the United States, are counting on New Delhi to coax Moscow into a ceasefire, sources said, indicating that India has allowed itself to be drawn into the role of a facilitator after being assured of Western eagerness to put an end to the fighting.
Parallelly, Western leaders are pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to agree to a ceasefire and start negotiating a settlement with Russia.
OPPORTUNITY FOR INDIA
Sources said India looks at it as an opportunity because in case they manage to arrange the ceasefire, its goodwill in Europe will increase considerably, said sources.
Another important aspect of the visit is to understand the defence supplies to India. The supply assessment is important for India’s defence preparedness.
The Indian side is worried about the global sanctions on Russia and its impact on India on the supplies.
During the meeting, the NSA will also look at the fuel supplies to India and any possible negotiations, said sources.
During his two-day visit, he is expected to discuss a number of regional and international concerns, including Afghanistan, counterterrorism, defence, and food and energy security in the wake of the Ukraine war.
IN THE PAST
In February, the Ukrainian envoy to India had urged PM Narendra Modi to intervene to help deter Putin and condemn his act of war on Ukraine.
“India should fully assume it’s global power. Modiji is a respected leader. India has a privileged partnership with Russia. Don’t know how many leaders Putin will listen to but it makes me believe that Modi’s powerful voice will make him listen,” Igor Polikha had said.