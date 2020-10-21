Can India Vaccinate all its People for Covid-19? Top Vaccinologist Says Crucial to Conduct Safety Studies for Kids

Dr Peter Hotez, renowned vaccinologist and director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, says India’s good track record of vaccinations and cold chain distribution networks will help it rise to the challenge of its distribution once the Covid-19 vaccine is ready.

In an interview to News18, he talks about the advantages of an electronic/digital network for immunising Indians and why the United Nations governments across the world should take steps to keep the anti-vaccine movement in check.

In a country as big and diverse as India, how crucial would it be to have an electronic network to track Covid 19 vaccine?

The problems will include the fact that at least four or five different vaccines will be used in India: Serum Institute’s Astra Zeneca Adenovirus, Bharat Inactivated Virus, Bio e-recombinant Protein (with Baylor College of Medicine), Bio e-J&J Adenovirus and Russian Gemalaya Adenovirus. Looking at the durability of protection and long-term, the safety will be challenging. An electronic network could help.

How big is the challenge of vaccine distribution/cold storage in a country like India?

India has a good track record of vaccinations and cold chain distribution networks so, hopefully, building on that legacy will help.

Would you say that procuring the vaccine is only half the battle won and that storage and distribution are bigger challenges?

Local production, clinical testing, monitoring, distribution and pharmacovigilance, each presents its own unique challenge, and, of course, multiply that by more than one billion people.

Do you think India can vaccinate most of its people?

Ultimately yes, but It’s important to remember that we still don’t have efficacy and safety studies for children.

Is there undue dependence on the vaccine?

In large urban megacities, it’s very challenging to rely on masks, especially in low income neighbourhoods. That’s true in the US and it’s true in India. In the US, we have the added problem that our leaders will not support masks, and this makes vaccination our only means to protect populations or interrupt transmission.

What is your view on human challenge trials that have been ruled out in India?

Given the widespread virus transmission underway in India and elsewhere globally, I don’t feel we’ll need human challenge trials to determine whether or not vaccines will work. In the future, we might consider starting human challenge studies on less pathogenic alpha or beta coronaviruses as a means to develop the infrastructure in case they are needed later. Human challenge trials themselves are not quick, they can take months or years to set up.

The apprehensions surrounding the vaccine have led to anti-vaccine movements in various parts of the world. How do you think this problem can be addressed?

I think we can all agree on the importance of promoting pro-vaccine messages in the government and private sector. But I also have the view that we need to take this one step further. I am worried about a dramatic expansion we’ve seen in the anti-vaccine movement in America, now expanding into an anti-science movement spreading disinformation. It’s also globalising to include European capitals and could spread to India and elsewhere. For that reason, I believe that beyond just promoting pro-vaccine messages we must confront the major offenders who promote anti-science disinformation. Among them is the Russian government flooding social media with anti-vaccine messages and what has been referred to in the scientific literature as “weaponized health communication” Unfortunately, neither the UN agencies nor the G7 or G20 governments have shown any appetite to take measures in this aspect.

What is your view on the emergency authorisation of the vaccine in India?

I don’t know enough about the regulatory approval process or Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) mechanisms for India. In the US the key is that if an EUA is necessary because of time and to save lives, we do it in a way that closely approximates the full approval process.