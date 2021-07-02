Can Justice Arumughaswamy Panel Be Asked to Expedite Report on Jayalalithaa's Death: Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Friday orally observed why cannot the Justice A Arumugaswamy Commission, constituted to go into the circumstances leading to the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, be asked to submit its final report within three months. The panel was constituted by the previous AIADMK government to go into the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016 after being hospitalised for 75-days at the Apollo Hospitals here.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the oral observation while entertaining a PIL petition from city-based advocate Thondan Subramani, who prayed for a direction to the state government to wind up the Commission, set up in September 2017. According to the petitioner, the panel was supposed to complete its inquiry and submit a report in three months then. However, the term of the commission was extended from time to time.

Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals had approached the Supreme Court questioning the correctness of the Commission’s probe. It filed another petition and the apex court in 2019 passed an interim order restraining the Commission from proceeding further.

And there was no progress ever since the stay was given. The tax payers’ money should not be spent on the Commission, which had become defunct. Neither the Tamil Nadu government nor the Commission itself has approached the Supreme Court to get the interim stay vacated, the petitioner contended. The bench ordered notice to the state government returnable in six weeks.

