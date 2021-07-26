'Can Kill Me': Chhattisgarh Congress Infighting Takes Ugly Turn as MLA Blames Minister for Convoy Attack

Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh has trained guns on his own party’s senior leader and state Health Minister TS Singhdeo, saying that his life is in danger and that the latter can attack him.

Singh, an MLA from Ramanujganj, said that “the Maharaja” (Singhdeo) can kill me”. “If Singhdeo can become the chief minister by killing me, then he should be blessed with this post,” Singh said, adding that the minister also insults other Congress MLAs.

This comes after Singh’s convoy was attacked in the Surguja area on Saturday night allegedly by Singhdeo’s supporters. Police have arrested three accused in connection with the incident.

Singh said he would raise the issue with Congress president Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. “I will raise my point during the legislature party meeting also. I will complain to the state Congress in-charge PL Punia, Speaker of the assembly, Deputy Speaker of the assembly,” Singh said, adding that he would demand action in this matter.

Following the attack on his convoy, more than 18 MLAs went to Singh’s residence in Raipur to enquire about his well-being.

Singhdeo, meanwhile, said it’s a matter of the party and would be solved through talks. “We are working together. If there is any issue, we will solve it through discussions,” he said.

