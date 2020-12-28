'Can Live on Own Terms': Amid UP's Arrest Spree Under 'Love Jihad' Law, Alld HC Reunites Interfaith Couple

Observing that a 21-year-old Hindu woman has a "choice to live her life on her own terms", the Allahabad High Court has reunited her with her husband, who is a Muslim. This comes amid Uttar Pradesh police's arrest spree under the new 'love jihad' law that saw as many as 35 people being held within a month of the anti-conversion ordinance being approved.

According to a report in The Times Of India, the order came in response to a habeas Corpus Writ petition filed by the husband, Salman alias Karan, who claimed that his wife Shikha had been separated from him against her wishes and handed over to her parents by the Etah child welfare committee on December 7.

In an order passed on December 18, a bench of Justices Pankaj Naqvi and Vivek Agarwal observed that since the woman, Shikha, has attained the age of majority and has expressed that she wants to live with her husband, "she is free to move as per her own choice without any restriction or hinderance being created by third party".

Earlier, the girl had submitted a proof of her date of birth being October 4, 1999 before the division bench of Justices Pankaj and Vivek Agarwal. She had also informed the court that she married her husband on her own accord.

The court has directed the Prayagraj SSP to ensure the safety of the couple till they return to their residence.