Can Maharashtra Forts Be Used as Wedding Venues? Here's What the Govt's 'Heritage Tourism' Policy Says

Tourism Secretary Vinita Singhal said that the Maharashtra Government has approved a 'heritage tourism' policy wherein historical forts will be used for promoting tourism.

September 6, 2019
Mumbai: Maharashtra Government has approved a "heritage tourism" policy wherein historical forts not in the Archaeological survey of India (ASI) protected list will be used for promoting tourism.

This move will give impetus to the local economy, state Tourism Secretary Vinita Singhal told PTI. There are about 350 forts in Maharashtra, she said. "We don't plan to touch heritage forts which have historical value and are protected under the ASI like the Raigad fort. The state government has already budgeted over Rs 500 crore for its upgradation," she said.

Singhal said there are many which are not in the protected list which are frequented by people for picnics, hiking etc. "These are blessed with beautiful landscape and have history and tradition and can be used for tourism as we want to give impetus to the local economy," she said.

On reports that the forts will also be used as wedding venues and heritage hotels, Singhal said the policy also makes it clear that the local flora and fauna will be protected and no permanent constructions in the forts will be allowed. Social events which fit into the fabric of Maharashtra's political life will be allowed, she said.

