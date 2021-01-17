Can Meet My Family More Often Now, Says Lab Technician in Delhi After Receiving Vaccine Shots on Day 1

“After my second dose, I will go meet them more often. My family has their reservations but they have been supportive of the vaccine,” says 28-year-old Nitin Dhama, a lab technician at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya in Delhi for whom getting inoculated meant being able to meet his family more frequently.

The father of a three-year-old, Dhama had been living at the hospital’s hostel for the past 10 months to avoid infecting his family comprising his wife, mother, and grandmother living in Haryana’s Gannaur.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Dhama got vaccinated on Saturday morning. At 1 pm, he heaved a sigh of relief as he stepped out of the vaccination centre, “Everything was good. I did not have any side effects….”

Nitin was among 100 healthcare workers who received the Covid vaccine on day 1 of the country-wide immunization drive.

A 34-year old nurse, Adeethi K, was the first beneficiary. Having contracted Covid-19 in the past, she was apprehensive about the safety of her children who were sent off to her hometown in Kerala.

“They have come back now so we do not want them to get exposed. I am glad to be among the first to get vaccinated. I feel no pain or side effects,” expressed the mother of two.

By 5 pm on Saturday, 49 beneficiaries had been vaccinated. Hospital officials said there was a slight delay initially as the Co-WIN app was down for a short while in the morning.