Can One Travel For Nine Months Without a Penny? This Andhra Pradesh Man Did Just That

Vimal Kumar, an engineering dropout, has travelled to 11 states in nine-months without spending a single penny.Three years ago, on July 1, 2016, Vimal, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur, began his unique penniless journey. The 11 states include the six southern states and Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal.The 24-year-old wanderer hitch-hiked on truck, trains, motorcycle, cars and buses on his travels through the states.Sharing his experience, Vimal told News18, “Coming from a middle-class family and not knowing where to travel, I left my home empty-pocket. I slept at railway platforms, camps. I struggled to get food most of the times. Nevertheless, I got good free-rides as well. I have done it all.”“Journey teaches us a lot. I got a lot of helping hands who knew nothing about me. As an engineering drop out, I told my mom that I was going to follow my dreams. She believed in me, but many were against my decision,” says Vimal, who dreams of travelling the world."I set out to explore with just two sets of clothes, camera, mobile phone and a first-aid kit. And when I returned home I had everything I carried and an additional bag," he said.He also organised a fundraising campaign by the name “Buy a tea from a seasoned traveller” for his travel expenses. He now has his sights on a world tour and needs a minivan for his world tour. He has raised 50 thousand through crowdfunding and aims at collecting Rs 8 lakh.He has been selling tea and buttermilk for the past three years in Bangalore. He narrates his story and dream to almost everyone who stops to have tea at his place.Everyone has a story to tell, a reason to smile, a reason to motivate the other. Well, Vimal draws inspiration from everyone he meets.