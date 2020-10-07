Public Places, Roads Can't be Occupied Indefinitely, Says Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh Stir

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday decide if a public places can be blocked during protests or if there should be limitations. This comes in connection with the road blockade at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi by protesters who were opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A three-judge bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul will deliver the judgment in a batch of petitions concerning the Shaheen Bagh protest. A report by a national daily stated that the petition before Supreme Court was filed by advocate Amit Sahni in February, seeking removal of road blockade on Shaheen Bagh–Kalindi Kunj stretch.

The apex court had in February observed that people are entitled to protest but it has to be done in an area identified for agitations and cannot be done on a public road or park. The court also took up the issue of an infant dying on returning home from Shaheen Bagh where his parents had taken him along

"Can a 4-month-old child be taking part in such (Shaheen Bagh) protests?", the court asked while warning two women lawyers for making "explosive submissions" that children participating in the protests against the Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) are being called names, 'terrorist', 'gaddar' (traitor), 'Pakistani', in school

The four-month-old baby had passed away in his sleep on the night of January 30 after returning from Shaheen Bagh.

A bench comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph in the same month also raised the crucial question: "Can you block a public road?" The apex court said the protest at Shaheen Bagh had been going on for long but it cannot create inconvenience for others.

Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, was a protest venue for people opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens since December 15 last year.

The CAA amended Section 2 of the Citizenship Act, 1955 in a manner which made any person belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan eligible to apply for Indian citizenship by naturalisation even if they were illegal migrants. However, the amendment excluded Muslim illegal migrants from availing the opportunity to apply for Indian citizenship, which triggered widespread protests across the country.