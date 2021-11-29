Can You Travel on a Train With Just a Platform Ticket? Railways Answers

Over the last few days, several claims have been made on the Internet that you can travel on a train even if you just carry a platform ticket. According to one of the claims, you just have to go to the TTE with the platform ticket, he will provide you with the ticket on the spot. It further claims that if you do not have a ticket to travel, you will not be considered guilty of travelling without a ticket.

However, News18 spoke to the railway officials to investigate these reports going viral. The railways officials rubbished all such claims and said that you will be considered guilty of travelling without a ticket if you are found on a train without one and will also be penalised.

CPRO, Northern Railway Deepak Kumar denied the news and said, “No such new rule has been brought by the Railways for travelling without a ticket, the same rule applies as it was before the Corona period.”

The Railway Officials stated that earlier if someone did not have a confirmed ticket, that passenger had to contact the guard by taking a platform ticket. The guard used to send him to the TTE, who used to ask the passenger about the destination and cross-check whether there was an empty seat on the train. If there was any vacant seat it was allotted to him/her. But in case of non-availability, the passenger was asked to deboard the train at the next station and the same rule is still applicable.

So it is advised that before believing any such news, you should research it. No such rule has been made by the Railways that you just go to the TTE with a platform ticket and he will give you a confirmed ticket.

