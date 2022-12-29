A sample of SARS-CoV-2 virus containing the BF.7, a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant, has successfully been isolated by India to assess the efficacy of available vaccines. Sub-variant BF.7 is suspected to be behind the surge in Covid-19 cases in several countries, including China.

A Times of India report quoted government sources as saying that the isolate sample is being studied to assess the efficacy of vaccines. “Scientists are studying whether the currently available vaccines are effective in preventing infections or serious illness caused by the new sub-variant,” a source was quoted as saying.

India has reported at least four cases of coronavirus caused by the BF.7 variant since July. However, all the patients were isolated, treated and have recovered. The country has been reporting fewer than 200 cases a day for several days now.

Most of the Indians have either been administered Serum Institute-manufactured Covishield or Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Sputnik V, Corbevax and Covovax are other vaccines approved in the country. Bharat Biotech’s iNCOVACC, the world’s first nasal Covid-19 vaccine, is also available as booster shot on CoWIN app. India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Over 220 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

China is currently struggling with possibly the biggest Covid outbreak the world has seen since the coronavirus was first detected in 2019. Though official data from China is scarce, news agency Bloomberg has cited a study to say it may be recording 10 lakh cases and 5,000 deaths a day.

BF.7 has been detected in several other countries around the world including the US, UK, Belgium, Germany, France and Denmark.

BF.7 mainly causes upper respiratory infection, meaning congestion in the higher parts of the chest and near the throat. Fever, sore throat, runny nose and cough are other common symptoms.

Some people may get stomach-related symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea. Doctors advise that getting tested immediately is important as it can help stop the spread by ensuring early isolation and recovery medicines.

