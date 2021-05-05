Canada Authorizes Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine for Ages 12 to 16: Report

Canada’s health regulator authorizes Pfizer’s vaccine for ages 12 to 16, news agency AP reported.

Earlier last week, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech had also requested the European drug regulator for the approval of their coronavirus vaccine to be extended to include children 12 to 15 years old. In a statement, the two pharmaceuticals said their submission to the European Medicines Agency is based on an advanced study in more than 2,000 adolescents that showed their vaccine to be safe and effective. The children will continue to be monitored for longer-term protection and safety for another two years.

BioNTech and Pfizer have previously requested their emergency use authorization with the US Food and Drug Administration also be extended to children 12 to 15 years old. German Health Minister Jens Spahn welcomed the news that the vaccine might soon get the green light for older children.

