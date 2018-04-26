English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Canada-based Sikh Outfit 'Supports' Khalistani Separatist Who Figured on Punjab CM's Terror List
Two months after the list was handed over, Canadian authorities detained Nijjar, who has at least three terror-related cases against him in Punjab, including in the 2010 Satya Narayan Temple blasts in Patiala.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Amritsar on February 21
New Delhi: Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist who was arrested by Canadian authorities for being an alleged terrorist, has received the help and support of Canada-based outfit ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ).
Nijjar was arrested last week as his name figured on the ‘terror list’ handed over to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on the former’s visit to India in February.
Two months after the list was handed over, Canadian authorities detained Nijjar, who has at least three terror-related cases against him in Punjab, including in the 2010 Satya Narayan Temple blasts in Patiala.
He is also accused of raising a five-member module of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and also of attacking Hindu leaders in Punjab.
Nijjar was detained on April 13, kept in custody for a day and released on April 14 after being questioned.
‘Sikhs for Justice’ has said that they will defend Nijjar against the charges. “Rights advocacy group ‘Sikhs for Justice’... will defend Candian Sikh Separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar against the Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued by Interpol at the behest of the Indian Government,” a statement from SFJ said.
SFJ’s legal advisor and New York based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is representing Nijjar in the case, said, “We have full faith in Canadian legal system which is not going to succumb to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s pressure to stop Nijjar, who is supporting the Khalistan movement democratically. Nijjar is being termed as a “terrorist” and framed in false cases only because he is engaged in a political campaign for a referendum in Indian Occupied Punjab. We will defend Nijjar against any attempt to extradite him to India.”
Also Watch
Nijjar was arrested last week as his name figured on the ‘terror list’ handed over to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on the former’s visit to India in February.
Two months after the list was handed over, Canadian authorities detained Nijjar, who has at least three terror-related cases against him in Punjab, including in the 2010 Satya Narayan Temple blasts in Patiala.
He is also accused of raising a five-member module of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and also of attacking Hindu leaders in Punjab.
Nijjar was detained on April 13, kept in custody for a day and released on April 14 after being questioned.
‘Sikhs for Justice’ has said that they will defend Nijjar against the charges. “Rights advocacy group ‘Sikhs for Justice’... will defend Candian Sikh Separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar against the Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued by Interpol at the behest of the Indian Government,” a statement from SFJ said.
SFJ’s legal advisor and New York based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is representing Nijjar in the case, said, “We have full faith in Canadian legal system which is not going to succumb to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s pressure to stop Nijjar, who is supporting the Khalistan movement democratically. Nijjar is being termed as a “terrorist” and framed in false cases only because he is engaged in a political campaign for a referendum in Indian Occupied Punjab. We will defend Nijjar against any attempt to extradite him to India.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Talvar 2: Vishal Bhardwaj To Make Film On Ryan International Student's Murder; Parents Unaware
- Priyanka Chopra Slays it in an All Red Avatar on the Streets of New York City; See Pics
- Sonam Shuts Down Sexism, Asks 'Shahid Ki Shaadi Ho Gayi, Kisine Unse Pucha If He's Going to Work or Not?'
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
- Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Hints at a Surprise For Game of Thrones Fans