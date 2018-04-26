Canada-based Sikh Outfit 'Supports' Khalistani Separatist Who Figured on Punjab CM's Terror List

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist who was arrested by Canadian authorities for being an alleged terrorist, has received the help and support of Canada-based outfit ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ).Nijjar was arrested last week as his name figured on the ‘terror list’ handed over to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on the former’s visit to India in February.Two months after the list was handed over, Canadian authorities detained Nijjar, who has at least three terror-related cases against him in Punjab, including in the 2010 Satya Narayan Temple blasts in Patiala.He is also accused of raising a five-member module of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and also of attacking Hindu leaders in Punjab.Nijjar was detained on April 13, kept in custody for a day and released on April 14 after being questioned.‘Sikhs for Justice’ has said that they will defend Nijjar against the charges. “Rights advocacy group ‘Sikhs for Justice’... will defend Candian Sikh Separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar against the Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued by Interpol at the behest of the Indian Government,” a statement from SFJ said.SFJ’s legal advisor and New York based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is representing Nijjar in the case, said, “We have full faith in Canadian legal system which is not going to succumb to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s pressure to stop Nijjar, who is supporting the Khalistan movement democratically. Nijjar is being termed as a “terrorist” and framed in false cases only because he is engaged in a political campaign for a referendum in Indian Occupied Punjab. We will defend Nijjar against any attempt to extradite him to India.”