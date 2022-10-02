Canada Bhagavad Gita Park Sign 'Vandalised' Just Days After Similar Incident at Toronto Temple; Mayor Orders Probe

A park sign was allegedly vandalized in Canada and officials have ordered a probe into it, according to Mayor Patrick Brown who confirmed the news on Twitter. According to him, a recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign was vandalized.

The incident comes just days after the Swaminarayan Temple in Canada was vandalised with anti-India graffiti that prompted the Modi government to issue an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada.

Mayor Patrick Brown condemned the incident and said ‘we have zero tolerance for this.’ He also said that the matter has now been flagged to Peel Regional Police for further investigation adding that the Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible.

In another tweet which was a reply to a Twitter user who condemned the incident, Brown said, “Peel Regional Police Chief, Nishan Duraiappah has assured that such an act shall be taken seriously and there is zero tolerance for hate and vandalism like this.”

Just last week, the Brampton city Municipal Corporation named a park ‘Shri Bhagavad Gita Park’ in ward 6 of the city. The park was renamed from Brampton’s Troyers Park to Shri Bhagavad Gita Park to commemorate the Hindu community and their contributions to the city.

Last month, The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto, Canada was defaced with anti-India slogans painted on its walls raising concerns. The High Commission of India condemned the incident and urged Canadian authorities to investigate and take prompt action.

After the incident, Indian-origin Canada MP Chandra Arya had alleged that Canadian Khalistani extremists were responsible for the defacement, adding that this was not a one-off incident. “Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all,” he had said in a tweet.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here