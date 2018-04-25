English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Canada Police Detain Khalistani Militant Hardip Singh Nijjar After Amarinder’s ‘Terror’ List to Trudeau
Punjab police had earlier alleged that Nijjar was organising training camps in British Columbia at the behest of the Pakistani spy agency ISI.
(File Photo of Nijjar)
Canada: Canadian authorities arrested Hardip Singh Nijjar to interrogate him for allegedly running training camps for terrorists in Canada and his alleged links with the ISI in Pakistan.
Nijjar, who is one of the most wanted Khalistani terrorists by Punjab police, was rounded up on the basis of some crucial intelligence input provided by the Indian Government and later released after questioning. He has been put under strict surveillance for his anti-India activities.
Punjab police had earlier alleged that Nijjar was organising training camps in British Columbia at the behest of the Pakistani spy agency ISI and has made several attempts to book him in the past.
He was one of nine people on the list of wanted Khalistanis that was handed over by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau during his recent visit to India.
In 2010 Punjab police filed an FIR against Nijjar for his role in the bomb explosion near Satya Narayan Mandir in Patiala on April 21, 2010. UK based Paramjit Singh Pamma was one of the main accused in the case.
In 2015, another FIR was filed against Nijjar for his alleged role in ‘targeting Hindu leaders’ and yet another case was lodged against him in 2016, pertaining to his alleged ‘involvement in the training and funding to Mandeep Dhaliwal & hatching conspiracy for killing of Hindu leaders’, as per the FIR.
A 'Look Out Circular (LOC) and a 'Red Corner Notice' (RCN) were also lodged against the Surrey resident in 2015 and 2016 respectively with regard to earlier charges.
