'Canada Will Always Defend Rights of Peaceful Protest': Trudeau Backs Farmers, Says Situation 'Concerning'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became the world's first world leader to comment on the ongoing farmers' protests. "Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. He backed Indian farmers in his statement adding that the situation in the country is ‘concerning’.

During an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Trudeau said, “The news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends. I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.”

On Tuesday, farmers entered the sixth consecutive day of protests braving water cannons, tear gas, police barricades, the pandemic, and winters. Thousands of people from several states, including Punjab, Haryana have camped out on the outskirts of Delhi in the biggest protest by farmers in years. They are demanding action against the new agri laws.