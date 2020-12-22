News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Canada's Ontario To Go On Province-wide Lockdown On Dec 26

Toronto, Dec 21 (AP) Ontario is announcing a province-wide lockdown because of a second wave of COVID-19 in Canada’s most populous province. The lockdown will be put in place for southern Ontario from Dec. 26 until Jan. 23, but will lift for northern Ontario on Jan. 9.

Ontario has had seven straight days of more than 2,000 cases a day. Modeling shows that could more than double in January. Health officials earlier said a four- to six-week hard lockdown could significantly stop the spread of COVID-19. (AP) .

Loading...