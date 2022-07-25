'Gangster' Among 2 Indian-origin Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Canada; Popular Ski Town Locked Down

Two Indian-origin people, including Brothers Keepers gangster Meninder Dhaliwal, were shot dead on Sunday (local time) in Canada’s Whistler Village – a popular ski town.

While Dhaliwal died on the spot, his friend Satindera Gill, who was not part of the gang, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, the Vancouver Sun reported. Both men have been shot at multiple times, the report added.

“The photos that we’re releasing today represent those who pose significant public safety risks here in the City of Vancouver,” Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer said.

Following the incident, the ski town of Whistler has been put under lockdown, the New York Post reported.

Last year, 29-year-old Dhaliwal’s older brother Harb was shot to death in Coal Harbour on April 17, 2021.

The police said that the shooting was linked to the on-going Lower Mainland gang conflict.

“As a result of the dynamic response and rapid evidence collection by officers, Sea-to-Sky RCMP were able to locate and apprehend multiple individuals. Though this was a brazen daytime shooting in a busy village, there is not believed to be any further risk to the public, thanks to the quick response of the Sea-to-Sky RCMP members,” OfficerTimothy Pierotti said.

A burning vehicle was found later in 3300-block of Ptarmigan Place and it is linked to the murders, he added.

