Canadian Couple Find Lost Lottery Ticket Brought on Valentine's Day to Win Millions

A Quebec couple won 1 million Canadian dollar (4750,000) in the lottery after finding a winning ticket that had been forgotten in a book for months, the province's Loto-Quebec organization said Wednesday.Nicole Pedneault and Roger Larocque only realized last weekend that they had a winning ticket from an April 5, 2018 drawing.While looking through a book about Japan to help her grandson with a school project, Pedneault noticed something had fallen from the pages.It was a lottery ticket the couple had bought for Valentine's Day last year."If my grandson hadn't asked me to give him some things for his presentation, I wouldn't have ever found the ticket," Pedneault said."The first thing I did when I found the ticket in the book was go look at the deadline for claiming winnings on the Loto-Quebec website," she said.The ticket was still valid, but not for long -- only until Friday."It's all just by chance that we found it at the last minute like that," the winner said as she claimed her check.