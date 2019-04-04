English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Canadian Couple Find Lost Lottery Ticket Brought on Valentine's Day to Win Millions
While looking through a book about Japan to help her grandson with a school project, Pedneault noticed something had fallen from the pages.
Representational picture. Credit: Reuters
Montreal: A Quebec couple won 1 million Canadian dollar (4750,000) in the lottery after finding a winning ticket that had been forgotten in a book for months, the province's Loto-Quebec organization said Wednesday.
Nicole Pedneault and Roger Larocque only realized last weekend that they had a winning ticket from an April 5, 2018 drawing.
While looking through a book about Japan to help her grandson with a school project, Pedneault noticed something had fallen from the pages.
It was a lottery ticket the couple had bought for Valentine's Day last year.
"If my grandson hadn't asked me to give him some things for his presentation, I wouldn't have ever found the ticket," Pedneault said.
"The first thing I did when I found the ticket in the book was go look at the deadline for claiming winnings on the Loto-Quebec website," she said.
The ticket was still valid, but not for long -- only until Friday.
"It's all just by chance that we found it at the last minute like that," the winner said as she claimed her check.
