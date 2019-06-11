Take the pledge to vote

Canadian Cricketer among 4 Arrested at Delhi Airport for Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 1.7 Crore

The accused were intercepted upon their arrival from Bangkok on Saturday and a detailed personal and baggage search passengers resulted in the recovery of five gold pieces.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
Passengers walk inside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: A Canadian cricketer is among four people arrested by Customs Department sleuths at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth Rs 1.7 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were intercepted upon their arrival from Bangkok on Saturday, they said.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of five gold pieces, collectively weighing 5.2 kg and having a market value of Rs 1.71 crore, they said.

All the four accused, two men and as many women, are relatives, they added.

They went to Bangkok on Wednesday and returned on Saturday on a combined ticket booked by one of the passengers, identified as Rakesh Luthra, the Customs Department said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The two male passengers, including the cricketer, have reportedly confessed to smuggling in gold valuing Rs 1.72 crore in the past, it said.

The accused cricketer is a Canadian national. He has represented Canada in the ICC under-19 World Cup held in Bangladesh, the officials said.

All the four accused were refused bail on production before a magistrate here and sent to judicial custody, they added.
