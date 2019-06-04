Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Says Gender Equality 'Under Attack', Warns of Declining Women's Rights

Justin Trudeau has made the issue of gender equality a priority of his government, which faces parliamentary elections in October.

AFP

Updated:June 4, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Says Gender Equality 'Under Attack', Warns of Declining Women's Rights
Activist Natasha Mwansa of Zambia smiles as she gets a standing ovation from the audience as environmental activist Farwiza Farhan and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applaud during the opening of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver. (Image: REUTERS)
Loading...
Vancouver: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said gender equality is "under attack," and warned of declining women's rights, at a major conference on the subject.

"Progress can backslide. We're seeing it happen. Gender equality is under attack. And I can only imagine how hard it is to be a feminist on the frontlines," he said in an opening address to the Women Deliver conference in Vancouver.

"Individuals and interest groups are trying to roll back women's rights," Trudeau said without giving names.

He warned that "politicians are giving into the pressure, shamefully campaigning to undo women's hard-won victories."

The three-day Vancouver conference has brought together 8,000 participants including leaders, activists, academics and journalists from 150 countries to discuss gender equality.

Trudeau has made the issue a priority of his government, which faces parliamentary elections in October. After taking office in 2015 he formed a cabinet with equal numbers of male and female ministers.

Earlier on Monday, Trudeau attended the unveiling of a report that concluded that perhaps thousands of indigenous women were victims of endemic violence that amounted to "genocide." The day before, his government announced funding of Can$300 million (US $223 million) for women's rights organizations in Canada and overseas.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram