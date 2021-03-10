Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Declines To Comment On The Harry-Meghan Interview

Toronto, Mar 9 (AP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to comment on the Meghan and Harry interview, but said he’s not interested in conversations about getting rid of the British monarchy. Asked how he reconciles his support for the monarchy with his stated desire to rid Canada of a legacy of colonialism, Trudeau said many institutions in Canada are built around colonialism and systematic racism, including Parliament, and said the answer is to listen Canadians who face discrimination so that institutions can be fixed.

The answer is not to suddenly toss out all the institutions and start over, Trudeau said. I wish all the members of the royal family all the best, but my focus is getting through this pandemic. If people want to later talk about constitutional change and shifting our system of government that’s fine, and they can have those conversations, but right now I’m not having those conversations. I’m focused on getting us this pandemic and getting our economy roaring back.

Queen Elizabeth II is head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies, though Canadians are mostly indifferent to the monarchy. (AP) .

