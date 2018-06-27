English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Canadian Woman Raped by Man She Met in Pub in South Delhi's Hauz Khas
The accused, identified as Abhishek, has been arrested, police said.
New Delhi: A Canadian national was allegedly raped by a man whom she met at a pub in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, the police said on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Abhishek, has been arrested, they said. Abhishek befriended the woman at a pub in Hauz Khas Village, where she had gone with her friends last night.
According to the police, the woman went to Abhishek's place on his invitation where he assaulted her. She informed the police after reaching AIIMS and later gave a written complaint, an official said. A case has been registered, he added.
