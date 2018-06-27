GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Canadian Woman Raped by Man She Met in Pub in South Delhi's Hauz Khas

The accused, identified as Abhishek, has been arrested, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2018, 10:13 PM IST
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A Canadian national was allegedly raped by a man whom she met at a pub in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Abhishek, has been arrested, they said. Abhishek befriended the woman at a pub in Hauz Khas Village, where she had gone with her friends last night.

According to the police, the woman went to Abhishek's place on his invitation where he assaulted her. She informed the police after reaching AIIMS and later gave a written complaint, an official said. A case has been registered, he added.

