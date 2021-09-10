Canal Breach in Haryana’s Hisar Destroys  Crop in 500 Acres of Land

A canal breached in Kinala village, close to Hisar in Haryana, in the wee hours of Friday, flooding the nearby villages and destroying crops in 500 acres of land. According to the villagers, the place where the breach took place was already leaking for the past few days. Villagers informed the authorities as soon as they came to know about the flooding. The reason for the breach is not known yet.

The villagers have sought compensation from the government after the damage to their crops. The district and local administration have been informed about the breach, but no employee from the canal department reached the spot. The canal originates from Tohana and continues till Pabra. It is a part of the Western Yamuna Canal project passing through Sirsa, Kaithal, Jind and Fatehabad districts.

According to villagers, the flow of the water into the fields continued even three-four hours after the water supply was stopped.

A resident of Kinala village said that the information regarding the collapse of the canal in the village was received at around 3 in the morning. The villagers then informed the district and local administration about the canal breach to avoid the flood-like situation and damage to their crops. However, no officer or employee neither from the canal department nor the district administration reached the spot even until 8 in the morning, which resulted in huge losses to the farmers in the area.

