Canara Bank PO Result 2018 Declared at canarabank.com, Check Now!

Canara Bank PO Result 2018 for the written exam of Probationary Officers (POs) in JMGS-I via Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) has been declared by Canara Bank on its official website – canarabank.com. Canara Bank had organized the written examination for admissions to PGDBF on 4th March 2018, earlier this month. The qualified candidates are now eligible to appear for Group Discussion and Personal Interview. Candidates awaiting their result can follow the instructions given below to check the list of candidates who have been provisionally selected for Group Discussion and Interview round:How to check Canara Bank PO Result 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://canarabank.com Step 2 – Click on RecruitmentStep 3 – Click on ‘RP 2/2017-PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (PGDBF) – LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES FOR GROUP DISCUSSION AND INTERVIEW New’Step 4 – CTRL+F your Roll Number or Registration NumberStep 5 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://canarabank.com/media/7065/rp-2-2017-onli-ne-test-publication.pdf Canara Bank will release the time, date and venue for Group Discussion and Interview to the candidates listed in the result pdf. Candidates must appear for the GD and PI round along with the documents listed in the official advertisement for Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF). Reserved category candidates need to submit valid Caste/Category/PwD certificates to be eligible for further rounds.