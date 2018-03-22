English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Canara Bank PO Result 2018 Declared at canarabank.com, Check Now!
Canara Bank had organized the written examination for admissions to PGDBF on 4th March 2018, earlier this month. The qualified candidates are now eligible to appear for Group Discussion and Personal Interview.
Image for representation only.
Canara Bank PO Result 2018 for the written exam of Probationary Officers (POs) in JMGS-I via Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) has been declared by Canara Bank on its official website – canarabank.com. Canara Bank had organized the written examination for admissions to PGDBF on 4th March 2018, earlier this month. The qualified candidates are now eligible to appear for Group Discussion and Personal Interview. Candidates awaiting their result can follow the instructions given below to check the list of candidates who have been provisionally selected for Group Discussion and Interview round:
How to check Canara Bank PO Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://canarabank.com
Step 2 – Click on Recruitment
Step 3 – Click on ‘RP 2/2017-PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (PGDBF) – LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES FOR GROUP DISCUSSION AND INTERVIEW New’
Step 4 – CTRL+F your Roll Number or Registration Number
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://canarabank.com/media/7065/rp-2-2017-onli-ne-test-publication.pdf
Canara Bank will release the time, date and venue for Group Discussion and Interview to the candidates listed in the result pdf. Candidates must appear for the GD and PI round along with the documents listed in the official advertisement for Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF). Reserved category candidates need to submit valid Caste/Category/PwD certificates to be eligible for further rounds.
