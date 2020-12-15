Canara Bank Recruitment 2020-21: Last Day to Apply for 220 Specialist Officers Vacancies Today

The Canara Bank Recruitment 2020-21 online window to apply for 220 vacancies for the position of Specialist Officers closes today. The Canara Bank has also invited online applications for a special recruitment drive for the ST category. Interested candidates can check their eligibility for the various posts for the Canara Bank Recruitment 2020-21 and apply by the end of day. The online payment of Canara Bank Recruitment 2020-21 application fee also has to be completed by today. The window for online registrations opened on November 25, 2020.

Out of the 220 vacancies, 206 posts are for Scale 1 and 2 Specialist Officers, while the remaining 14 are for the post of Manager (13) and Senior Manager (1) reserved for ST candidates to clear the backlogs.

The Canara Bank Recruitment 2020-21 exams will be conducted in online mode in January or February 2021. The exact date of the exams will be notified later. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the bank’s official website for regular updates.

Steps to apply for the Canara Bank Recruitment exam 2020-21:

Step 1: Visit the Canara Bank’s official website at www.canarabank.com

Step 2: Go to the Careers sections and click on “Recruitment”

Step 3: Click on the link: “Recruitment Project – 2/2020 – Specialist Officers and Special Recruitment Drive under ST Category”

Step 4: Candidates will be required to fill required fields in the online application and upload their photograph and signature

Step 5: Click on the the “Final Submit” button after verifying the details

Step 6: After completion of registration, candidates should to take a print-out of the online application

An email/ SMS intimation carrying with the Registration Number and Password of the candidate will be sent to their email ID and Mobile Number. The Canara Bank Recruitment test will consist of 150 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The duration of the test will be 2 hours.

The candidates who qualify the Canara Bank Recruitment 2020-21 test will have to appear for Group Discussion and Interview rounds. They will have to produce all the relevant documents for verification like Proof of Date of Birth, Certificates and Mark lists, Caste Certificate etc.